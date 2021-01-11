Phoneum Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $83,364.22 and $904.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.