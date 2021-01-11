Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 308.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 95,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $131.24 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.