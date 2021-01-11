Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently:

1/7/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a footprint in Permian — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has agreed to acquire Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. In the Permian, the combined company will have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Its proved reserves will likely rise by 65%. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. However, rising production costs will hurt the company's bottom line. Moreover, the weak oil price has been disrupting Pioneer Natural’s upstream operations. Also, rising costs will hurt the upstream company’s profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

12/23/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $131.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,491.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 71,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

