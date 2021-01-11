Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 1,504.5% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

PPSI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.37. 394,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.