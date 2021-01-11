Piper Sandler Comments on Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of VIVO opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 325,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 247,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

