Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $0.60 on Monday. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

