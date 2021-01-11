Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $1.14 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

