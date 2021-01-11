Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.79

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.79 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 9.71 ($0.13), with a volume of 3305278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -37.17.

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.