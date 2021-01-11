Pivot Token Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $857,607.42 and $648,107.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.