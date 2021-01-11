Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.97

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 4444225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

