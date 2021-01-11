Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.97

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 4444225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.
Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:PIC)
Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.
