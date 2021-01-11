PIVX 1-Day Volume Hits $12.46 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. PIVX has a market cap of $24.81 million and $12.46 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001598 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,130,323 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

