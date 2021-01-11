PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $476,956.27 and $1.11 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,339.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01370308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00543598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00183067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

