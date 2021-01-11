Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $8.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $748.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

