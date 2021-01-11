PlayChip 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $2.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PlayChip Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

