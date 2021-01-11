PlayGame (PXG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $294.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $48,994.30 and $294.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

