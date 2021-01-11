Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $768,418.69 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $768,418.69 and $9,067.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00111548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00062518 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.39 or 0.86760122 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

