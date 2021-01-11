Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,544.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $195,064.35 and approximately $46,544.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.