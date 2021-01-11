Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $520,700.00.

PLUG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. 45,872,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,559,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Plug Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

