Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $77.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.82 million. Plug Power reported sales of $91.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $294.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $298.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $414.19 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $434.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Plug Power stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,545,130 shares of company stock valued at $63,182,129. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

