Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Up 14.6%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s stock price shot up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $8.49. 5,737,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 1,492,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTI. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,869,818.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

