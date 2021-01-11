Pmeer Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

