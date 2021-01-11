pNetwork Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $2.34 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,427,231 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

