PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.83

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 402211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1,835.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.