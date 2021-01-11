POPCHAIN Price Up 91.1% Over Last Week (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 91.1% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $283,640.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

