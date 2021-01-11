PowerPool Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $10.68 million and $12.36 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00005734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.