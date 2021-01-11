PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle Sells 3,136 Shares

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.52. 207,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

