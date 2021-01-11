Wolfe Research Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Peer Perform

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

PDS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

