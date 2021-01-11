Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Up 13.9%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 3,151,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,319,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

