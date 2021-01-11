Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.32

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

