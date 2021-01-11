Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.20

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.20 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 1329243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.60 ($1.39).

PFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £937.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

