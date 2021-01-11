Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.51. Premier posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Premier by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC opened at $37.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

