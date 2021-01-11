Pretium Resources Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

