Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

PY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 14,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,580. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

