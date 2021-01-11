Privatix Trading Up 9.3% This Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Privatix has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $70,623.10 and $23,986.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

