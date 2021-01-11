PRIZM Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.02 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and $1.51 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001217 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037525 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.