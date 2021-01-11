Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.41. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,056 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

