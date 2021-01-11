Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PFIE stock remained flat at $$0.91 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,392. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

