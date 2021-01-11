Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $14.24 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006854 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

