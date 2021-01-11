ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.16. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 51,356 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,689,188.23. Also, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,600. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

