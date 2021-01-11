Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.42

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.42 and last traded at $139.09, with a volume of 5216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.83.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,642,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

