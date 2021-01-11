ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.10 and last traded at $86.10. Approximately 3,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 23.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 1,084.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.