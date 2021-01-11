ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.65 and last traded at $100.24. Approximately 518,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 666,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1,505.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

