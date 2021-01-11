ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 62,777,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 86,496,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.