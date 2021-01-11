Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.28

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 20350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$44.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

In related news, Director Peter Bernier purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$417,693.10. Insiders have acquired a total of 201,199 shares of company stock worth $173,231 in the last 90 days.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

