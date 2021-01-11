Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $164,413.23 and approximately $187,370.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

