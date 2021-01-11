Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.43 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Proton has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $4.43 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

