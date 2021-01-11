Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 118,647 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.38% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 156.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

