PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). Approximately 2,842,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 911,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of PRS REIT (PRSR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get PRS REIT (PRSR.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.18. The firm has a market cap of £396.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT (PRSR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT (PRSR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.