Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.83. 13,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

